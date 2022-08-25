Energy surveys on over 100 dairy farms in west Kerry’s Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht are to be carried out as part of a groundbreaking sustainability project.
The farms are members of West Kerry Dairy Farmers Sustainable Energy Community (WKDFSEC), which has already undertaken extensive work on promoting greater energy efficiency on local dairy holdings.
The group already commissioned an energy master plan (EMP) to calculate their existing energy practices and, from this analysis, identify ways to become more energy efficient.
The key findings of the EMP were that:
The individual farm surveys now being undertaken will enable the group to understand each dairy farm’s unique situation and quantify their actual energy use to decide which climate action activities are best suited to becoming more energy efficient.
Funding for this work will be provided by SEAI and Kerry Agribusiness. The project is also supported by the Dingle Hub and Teagasc.
'Eager'
WKDFSEC chair Dinny Galvin said the group is “beyond eager” to take the next steps for their farms and for the environment.
“We have achieved a lot already with this energy master plan - it shows us where we are now and how we can move to take climate action,” Galvin said.
“I have seen on my own farm that many of these activities are low-hanging fruit but they make a strong impact on energy efficiency and farm finances,” he added.
“It is time to get these energy surveys done so we can take the opportunities to make the biggest difference on our holdings.”
