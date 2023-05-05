Farmers in the west are keen to find out how they can meet the targets set by the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

Almost 200 farmers attended an Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) information night in Athenry, Co Galway, on Thursday to give farmers the opportunity to pose queries and raise any concerns they may have regarding the scheme.

The agricultural scheme aims to provide support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “There’s a broad acceptance of the value of SCEP; it’s a technical scheme, but if farmers can sit down and understand the terms of the scheme, they can find real benefit in it.”

He said: “With the rising costs of inputs for suckler farmers, it’s important to fight for all the funding we can get.”

Concerns

Golden noted the main concerns held by farmers: “Farmers are worried about meeting targets and the long-term commitment to the scheme.”

Regional executive of the IFA Roy O’Brien told the Irish Farmers Journal: “Farmers have concerns over the merging of the two schemes and how the ICBF star ratings will affect the payment rates.”

Over 9,300 farmers have applied to the scheme, with that number expected to increase prior to the scheme's 22 May closing date.

Two more information evenings will be held in the coming days; in Ennis on Monday 8 May and in Claremorris on Wednesday 10 May.