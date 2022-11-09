Top price in-lamb gimmer was lot 9 from the Lismurtagh flock. She sold for €1,600 scanned in lamb to Cairness Our Buck./A Moore Media

With a strong presence of the Suffolk breed in the Galway area, it was only right that the inaugural Western Stars sale was held in Athenry Mart last Friday evening.

A total of 45 lots, comprising of in-lamb gimmers, ewe lambs and recipients passed through the ring, with all gimmers and recipients going to new homes and only three ewe lambs going unsold.

Kenneth Bailey of the Lismurtagh flock saw his gimmers achieve some of the highest prices on the night.

His first gimmer into the ring, a powerful daughter of Cairness Cobra scanned in-lamb with a single due in December, sold for the top price in the in-lamb section of €1,600 to Martin Walsh, Swinford, Co Mayo.

Bailey also saw his third entry, a Castleisle Cassanova gimmer served with AI to Muff Paddy, knocked down for the joint second highest price in the gimmers at €1,400. This was matched by Michael and Marie Jennings of the Ballygarris flock, Hollymount, Co Mayo, when their Kells U2 gimmer, scanned carrying twins to Kells wingman, was sold by auctioneer of the night, Tom Cox.

It was in the ewe lambs section that the highest prices were witnessed, with Mattie and Kevin Kelly, Ballinasloe, taking the two top prices.

The Summerhill flock saw their first ewe lamb, a powerful and correct Forkins McCoy daughter, pass through the ring at €2,000, with their second entry, sired by Benvale Bandit, selling for €1,600.

A selection of recipient ewes met with solid demand, all being scanned with single lambs from top genetics within the breed.

Ronan Gallagher of the Enniscrone flock saw his consignment of recipients peak at €850, with a mule ewe carrying a Boreland Bullah lamb and the donor dam sourced from the Jalex flock.

Averages

Gimmers: €855.

Ewe lambs: €750.

Recipients: €741.