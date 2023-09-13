Westwood Trailers, the Irish distributor of Ifor Williams’ trailers, will debut the LS256 log-splitter, dubbed the brand’s first trailer implement, which will be presented alongside the brand’s extensive trailer ranges.

The LS256 is permanently mounted onto an unbraked, galvanised trailer chassis, featuring a beam axle with parabolic leaf springs and 145 R13 tyres. The combined operating weight is 350kg, while optional features include a protective cover and rear light guards.

The splitting column can be set to work in either vertical or horizontal orientations to suit user preference. Either way, logs of up to 600mm in length can be accommodated. When switching between positions, the mechanism is counterbalanced to ensure a safe and controlled change-over. The mechanism incorporates a locking latch to secure the column in the desired orientation.

The 250mm angled splitting head is powered by a 25t hydraulic ram. Generating the hydraulic force required is a 5.5hp Honda GX200 four-stroke petrol engine, coupled with a two-stage hydraulic pump.

The change-over from low to high pressure is automatic and allows the ram to operate at a higher speed when under no load and vice versa when under load.

Like most log-splitters, the LS256 features a two-handed safety control system, meaning that it can only be operated when both hands are placed on the controls.