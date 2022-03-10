Diarmuid Cremin, winner of the 2020 Kerry Agribusiness Quality & Sustainability Award; Kerry Agribusiness general manager James O’Connell; Kerry Dairy Ireland CEO Pat Murphy; Kerry Group sustainability lead Sibéal Bird; Kerry Agribusiness/Teagasc demonstration farm, William Dennehy on whose land the launch took place; student Dan Cremin. \ Valerie O’Sullivan

Diarmuid won the inaugural Kerry Agribusiness Quality & Sustainability Awards last year for producing high-quality milk in a most sustainable way.

With just shy of 75% of the herd calved, the busiest few weeks are behind him. Calving has gone well with no major issues to report.

Milk fever was a problem last year, but this year Diarmuid decided not to feed any dry cow ration and instead he used a high-spec dry cow mineral that was dusted over the silage.

It seems to have worked, with cows calving down at the correct body condition score rather than being too fat and exposed to milk fever, like last year. Thankfully, he hasn’t had any stillborn calves and no retained cleanings as of yet.

Plan

The plan for this year is to milk 68 cows, which will be a stocking rate of 2.95 cows/ha on the milking platform.

The first six bull calves were sold earlier this week and while Diarmuid has capacity for 50 calves, there’s less work and less stress with fewer calves around the farm. The bull calves are getting whole milk, while the heifer calves are getting milk replacer.

With the high price and restricted availability of fertiliser, Dairmuid has altered his fertiliser strategy for this year. He’s cautious about where and when he spreads it. He spread 7ha of the farm with less than 25kg N/ha in early February.

I got a great response to it and I’ve got loads of grass now with a cover of 1,304kg/ha

"I’ve no covers less than 1,200kg/ha, but I’ve no covers greater than 2,000kg/ha either.

"I could have spread urea on more of the fields, but I’m very cautious about where to spread it and these fields were a bit wet and don’t grow that well in the spring. Maybe in other years I would have spread it anyway, but you need to be careful where it goes this year,” he says.

Protected urea

He has purchased more protected urea and has also purchased some 18:6:12, which will be spread in April, depending on the weather. Diarmuid says he has moved away from using products such as 24:2.5:10 on silage ground and is using protected urea and slurry instead.

He has put a big focus on improving soil fertility over recent years and the objective now is to maintain it.

With the new Evolve programme, he will get a €40/t rebate on all protected urea purchases. He will also get €100 for soil sampling for the next three years.

A further 7ha of the milking block and 6ha of the outfarm was spread with 2,500 gallons/acre of slurry, using low-emission slurry spreading. With the milking cows in the shed for almost all of February, the slurry tanks are beginning to fill up again and the plan is to apply this to paddocks after they are grazed.

Important tasks

An important task for this week on the Cremin farm is to do the first milk recording of the year.

Diarmuid will use the information generated to assess how the dry cow management went and identify any problem cows. The cost of milk recording is subsidised by the Evolve programme by €3/cow.

Another important task over the coming weeks is to pick the AI bulls for use this season.

Breeding is a big passion for Diarmuid and his herd is one of the highest EBI herds in the country at an average of €218.

He will participate in a breeding consultation in April, as part of Evolve, worth €50.

One of the things Diarmuid looks for in bulls is a high maintenance value, meaning the cows will be medium stature, but he says this is increasingly difficult to source high EBI bulls with high maintenance values.

Tradition

Speaking with Diarmuid this week, Kerry Agribusiness services and sustainability manager Sean McCarthy said: “At Kerry, we have a proud tradition of working with our milk suppliers and others to achieve better outcomes.

"The ambition of Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy is to reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.

"Our Evolve dairy sustainability programme underpins a central element of this ambition of reducing emissions intensity by 30% across our supply chain.

"The programme facilitates the transition to more sustainable farming practices and the accelerated adoption of science-based sustainable actions and best practice to deliver reductions in carbon and ammonia emissions, improvements in water quality and enhanced biodiversity.”

Commenting on the new sustainability programme, Kerry Signpost farmer William Dennehy says: “The targeted sustainability measures within the Evolve programme will clearly improve farm efficiency by improving the response to fertiliser, growing more grass and improving animal performance. The programme also focuses on water quality, which is front of mind for me as I farm by the Brown Flesk river.”