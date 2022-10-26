Conditions for drilling are likely to be more challenging from here on. \ Donal O' Leary

A wet week

Rainfall amounts were again variable but some land is beginning to fill up with water now, which will require a few dry days to soak before it is workable.

The south remains relatively dry for the time of year but there has been a lot of rain there recently. Most tillage areas are now at over 70% of their annual rainfall levels.

There was an amount of planting done in the past week, with excellent ground conditions in places but a bit more challenging in others. Soil and air temperatures have increased since the weekend, by up to 3°C, which is a help for establishment.

However, I also see huge numbers of new slug eggs in stubbles which signals another potential risk.

While many growers across the northern half of the country have now completed winter planting on stubbles, there is still a lot of sowing to be done towards the south. Weather and ground conditions will dictate further progress.

I note with interest recent advice to UK farmers that some very early sown fields may need to be sprayed off and redrilled due to high weed burden following poor weed control by pre-emerge herbicides in the very dry conditions.

Planting

This time last year we had an ongoing dry spell, which made winter planting relatively easy. We are certainly on the flip side of this now, but there may still be opportunities for those who have planting to do.

There is always more risk when land gets wet late in the season, but if the soil is not packing under the wheels, the risk may be worth taking. There are good spring crop options too and we cannot afford poorly established winter crops.

Where winter barley remains to be planted, hybrids may cope better with more challenging establishment conditions. Aim to establish around 225 plants/m2 from 125kg seed/ha at 90% establishment with 50g TGW seed.

Oat planting might still be considered for another week or two, providing it is not an isolated field at risk from crows. Plant at 140-160kg/ha to establish 330 plants at 85% establishment from 35g or 40g seed, respectively.

Plant wheat around 155 to 170kg/ha to establish 275-300 plants/m2 from 50g seed at 90% establishment – some plant losses are inevitable. Increase seed rates further in poorer ground conditions.

Spraying

Many early sown crops have already been sprayed with residual herbicides. Recently planted crops might also be sprayed pre-emerge or early post emergence, before weeds emerge.

This is important for grassweed control, especially brome or blackgrass.

Herbicide options include products like Firebird or Flight plus Defy or DFF. Tower is another option. Established wheat crops that have not yet received herbicide might be sprayed with products like Alister after GS13.

Alternatively, this might be applied in early spring, or Pacifica Plus might be used.

Many of these products are crop-specific and most cannot be used on oats. Firebird, Flight and Tower can also be used on winter barley.

Early emerged crops might receive an aphicide soon.