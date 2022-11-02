Met Éireann’s weather statistics for October show just how wet and warm it has been.

Valentia weather station in Co Kerry reported 256mm (10in) of rainfall in October, the highest in the country.

A number of other weather stations reported over 200mm for the month, including Newport, Mayo (234mm); Cork Airport (232mm); Mullingar, Westmeath (209mm); and Ballyhaise, Cavan (205mm).

Fairyhouse racecourse reported that September and October combined were the wettest two consecutive months there for seven years.

Some 153mm fell in Oakpark, Co Carlow, in October, matching the September rainfall. It means over 45% of the year’s rain to date in Oakpark has fallen in the last two months.

Overall rainfall for the year is still running behind annual averages. Indeed, many weather stations in the western half of the country are still on track for their driest year for some time.

Temperatures

Air and soil temperatures typically remained higher than normal across the month. Johnstown Castle (Wexford) recorded an average soil temperature of 12.7°C, the same as the average air temperature for the month. The corresponding figures for Shannon Airport were 12.8°C.

The warm weather means that grass growth has continued unchecked of late, but the volumes of rain mean that even the driest of ground is barely trafficable.

Animals have been housed, with concerns over putting stock in sheds when they are wet. Also, it is so warm that it is preventing full housing on many farms, particularly for younger stock.