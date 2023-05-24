Farmers shouldn’t expect to get silage cheaper than last year, contractors have said. \ Philip Doyle

Philip Hughes, Co Carlow

“The areas we cover would mainly be Tullow, Bagenalstown, we’re sowing maize in Stradbally, and cover some farms in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

“The workload is hectic at the minute. We have been sowing beet, maize and spraying corn, and, silage just started. We nearly have 1,400 to 1,500 acres of maize sown this year.

“Silage is great quality and we have seen good yields so far. We have only been doing pits this week but I have heard of lads getting 10 bales to the acre already.

“Farmers shouldn’t expect to get silage cheaper than last year. The cost of machinery is mad, engine oil is through the roof and 75c/l for diesel is not cheap.

“Labour is a problem this year as well. We are already two workers short. I’m hoping now that college is finishing up, I will get a few young lads.”

Peter Farrelly, Kells, Co Meath

“The workload is well overloaded. We are doing both the spring and summer jobs at the minute. We are still sowing but hopefully in the next five or six days that will be done, then on to reseeding as it’s way behind. It could take another two or three weeks to get the reseeding done.

“[Silage] yields are very good. Crops are heavy but the ground is wet.

“We are mowing, leaving it for a few days and rowing it up and leaving it for a day, so the ground can dry up.

“Trying to get spare parts is a major issue. It takes a long time to get them if you need them. There are big labour shortages. There is not enough skilled lads available. A lot of the young are playing football then and it doesn’t suit them to be at silage.

“Since the farmers have gotten the grants to buy their own machinery, the usual farmers’ sons that would go to a contract for the summer, just aren’t there this year.”

Willie McGaw, Ivan McGaw & Son, Co Armagh

“We cover the Down and Armagh border area, around Newry especially. We had 1,000 acres in the first week of May and then a few weekends got us there.

“This week has been very busy again then, second cut is probably three weeks away.

“Some places would be up on 10 bales to the acre. Quality is very good. Any of the grass we are mowing hasn’t even headed yet.”

Padraig Smith and Sons, Kells, Co Meath

“It’s been the wettest spring we’ve seen so we’re slow to get going. The bad weather’s caused a backlog.

“We’re two weeks behind on cutting silage compared to last year so the pressure is on to get back on top of things.

“We started cutting on 14 May and we’ve been working away since. We hope to cut around 3,500 to 4,000 acres of silage, depending on the year.

“Crops are heavy and the ground is starting to harden up now. We need the weather to stay on our side.

“Although the price of diesel is creeping down, machinery costs have increased, with repairs being a real expense.”

Damien Dunne, Dunne Agri, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

“I’m operating out of Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and the greater north Tipperary area. Although it’s still early, we’re very busy at the minute. The bad weather delayed us sowing maize, so right now we’re finishing off sowing and cutting the silage that’s ready. Silage cover is good, it’s not overly heavy. Good grass growth over the last week will increase tonnage.”

Gerry Davey, Ballygawley, Co Sligo

“The bad weather has delayed operations here. We’re still reseeding and spreading lime. Silage has been pushed back as we’re trying to get on top of things that should’ve been finished earlier.

“Generally, up here in Sligo we would cut silage later than the rest of the country so we are not too worried. Cover is still light, the majority of silage cut around here would be on dairy farms. We will be looking to cut around 1,300 acres of silage this season, most of it going into bales.

“As well as silage, we carry out land drainage and reclamation, and the spraying and mulching of rushes, so that keeps us busy during quiet periods.

“Costs have really increased this year and although the price of diesel is dropping slowly, the cost of machinery has shot up. We’ve updated machinery this year to get through the work a bit quicker because we’re against the clock.”