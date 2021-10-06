There has been a marginal increase in the volume of silage, hay and straw trading hands in recent weeks. Reports indicate that there is generally surplus supplies of silage and hay in most parts of the country.

The exception to this is in pockets of certain counties, including Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare and Tipperary, with highly-stocked dairy farmers the ones who are reporting borderline supplies or a lower surplus.

The lift in grass growth over the last month has taken the pressure off these farmers, and provided that the weather does not deteriorate any further, many will resolve any issues without needing to purchasing fodder.

For farmers selling such quality silage, it would be well worth investing in getting samples analysed

Where these farmers have purchased silage, decisions to buy have been based on knowing the quality of feed on offer. A few reports have included silage trading for €24 to €25 per bale where the dry matter digestibility figure has been in the low- to mid-70s.

For farmers selling such quality silage, it would be well worth investing in getting samples analysed to differentiate high-quality silage from high volumes of lower-quality silage, which is likely to come on to the market in the coming weeks.

Sellers are typically asking for €22 to €25 for a 4 x 4 round bale

A few reports have also pointed to interest in this higher-quality silage from farmers who have sufficient supplies on hand, but who are considering purchasing and conserving their own supplies in light of recent increases in fertiliser prices.

Sellers are typically asking for €22 to €25 for a 4 x 4 round bale, but there are also significant volumes of lower priced bales entering the market.

Prices as low as €15 to €18 are being quoted for silage made in 2020, or for lower-quality silage made from traditional hay meadows and silage made in recent weeks that has a low dry matter content, with some sellers keen to move these bales fast.

These reports also indicate some sellers are willing to do deals at €20 to €22 for good-quality silage where large volumes of silage is trading hands and upfront payment is provided.

Hay market

As can be expected, the volume of hay on the market at present is low.

The main offerings are typically coming from farmers who took advantage of weather to make hay with the intention of selling it, but who failed to do so due to higher volumes on the market.

At the other end of the market, quotes for high-quality hay and haylage suitable for horses is quoted at €28 to €30 per bale

Some of these sellers have hay stored temporarily and now need to make space, as housing of livestock has started or is approaching.

Prices quoted range on average from €22 to €25, but there is some hay being offered at €20 per bale where there is extra pressure to move it on.

At the other end of the market, quotes for high-quality hay and haylage suitable for horses is quoted at €28 to €30 per bale.

Straw demand

The straw market is in a similar position to the hay market, with high volumes of what will be traded in the coming months now stored away in sheds.

Some of this straw has been purchased at higher prices than where the market is currently at, so dealers will be reluctant to trade at present.

Prices quoted in the east and midlands for 4x4 round bales suggest they are averaging from €18 to €22 per bale, but prices as low as €14 have been quoted for straw still outdoors or where there is pressure on to sell.

Prices quoted for straw delivered to the west and northwest are generally at €25 to €28 per bale, but again, small volumes of locally produced bales are quoted at €20 to €22 in Galway and Roscommon.

Likewise, quotes for 8x4x3 bales range in general from €44 to €48, but some sellers are willing to move where the pressure is on to sell at €40.

Meanwhile at the other end of the price range, straw has been purchase at over €50 per bale and will be left sitting in sheds.