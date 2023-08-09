Wind and rain will continue over the weekend, according to Met Éireann’s latest weather forecast.

Some sunshine will appear in the early days of next week.

Saturday looks to be the wettest day this week, with 28mm of rain forecast for the northwest of the country.

Thursday

The country will experience some overcast weather on Thursday morning, along with isolated pockets of mist and fog, mostly near hills and the coast. There will be a few sunny patches, mostly in Munster and Connacht.

Rain and drizzle will start in the early afternoon in west-facing coasts where the cloud cover will get even thicker.

By late afternoon, the rain will be evenly distributed throughout Munster and Connacht and it will continue to move east into the early evening.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will reach 19°C to 24°C in a freshening southeasterly wind. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow from the southwest on Thursday night.

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast cooler weather on Friday, with brisk winds anticipated.

In between widespread showers, there will be dry and sunny periods.

Some of the showers will be heavy and perhaps thundery throughout Munster and Connacht, as well as west Ulster. Southwest winds will be mild to strong and gusty.

Highest afternoon temperatures will reach between 18°C and 20°C in Munster and Connacht.

On Friday night, there will be periods of showery rain near Atlantic shores, moving progressively inland through the night.

With moderate to fresh southwest winds, it will continue to be fairly windy. Warm conditions will continue, with lows between 13°C and 15°C.

Saturday

The showers on Saturday will give way to a longer, more persistent period of rain in the afternoon that will move eastward throughout the nation and become heavy at times, said Met Éireann.

Saturday will see the highest rainfall over the coming days, with 28mm expected in the northwest and a further 23mm forecast to fall in the west.

Winds from the southwest will be light to strong and breezy, with temperatures of 16°C to 20°C.

Later, Munster and Leinster will be primarily dry with clear spells, although Connacht and Ulster will continue to have rain or showers.

Sunday

The east and south will get some bright spells as Sunday gets started, but the west and northwest will experience showers, beginning in the morning.

The afternoon will see widespread showers. However, some areas in the south and east may avoid the rain and experience some bright patches. Sometimes, there might be strong rain.

Maximum temperatures will reach between 17°C and 21°C, with light to moderate southwest breezes.

Outlook

Monday will be another showery day, with some sunny spells between the showers. The showers will lighten up and become less frequent as the day goes on and winds will ease up too.

Met Éireann predicts that there may be a chance of some drier weather developing from midweek next week on, as pressure tries to build over the country.