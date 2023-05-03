Climate change will lead to wetter winters and drier summers in NI.

Global warming over the coming decades will lead to wetter winters and drier summers in NI, according to a new report by the UK’s climate change advisory body.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) suggests that by 2050 winter rainfall in NI is expected to increase by 3% when compared to 1990 levels.

“Summer rainfall is projected to decrease by around 11% by mid-century. More intense summer rainfall is more likely despite the trend for the season as a whole,” the report reads.

Average temperatures will rise across all seasons, with future winters described as “warmer” and summers as “hotter” in the CCC report.

Man-made global warming has already led to changes in the NI climate. Since the 1970s, the average temperature in NI has risen by 0.7°C and rainfall in has increased by 6.4%.

The latest CCC report is focused on how NI is preparing to adapt to the changing climate, with the document stating that overall plans are “at an early stage”. The CCC is particularly critical of policy progress within NI farming.

“There is no sustainable land management strategy or updated legislation for agriculture in NI after the UK’s departure from the EU,” the report reads.