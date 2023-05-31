The survey aims to assess the condition of Irish hedgerows.

Wexford County Council is appealing to local landowners to allow ecologists access to their land to study hedgerows as part of a new survey.

The council has teamed up with Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants to conduct the hedgerow survey.

This initiative, funded by the Heritage Council through the Heritage Stewardship Fund 2023, aims to gather vital baseline data on the current state of hedgerows in Wexford.

The survey will employ the Heritage Council’s hedgerow appraisal methodology to assess the extent, composition, structure, condition and management of hedgerows.

Cultural significance

By quantifying these factors, the project seeks to raise awareness about the ecological and cultural significance of hedgerows.

The survey will be carried out in the coming weeks, so the council is seeking access to private lands to assess hedgerows.

The team has full public liability insurance, with the details provided to the council.