REA Eoin Dillon sold this holding at Puckane, Co Tipperary, for €241,000.

A 46.5ac farm in Co Wexford with an old farmhouse in need of renovation made €25,806/ac at auction on Tuesday 25 April. The farm is at Macoyle Lower, Inch, and it was sold by Quinn Property.

Twenty individuals registered to take part in the auction, a mix of local farmers and local business people.

After early bidding on lots, the entire was bid to €1.16m. After another round of bidding on the lots, bidding resumed on the entire and the farm was knocked down at €1.2m.

The property is close to Gorey and the M11 motorway and has very good quality land.

Tipperary holding

A holding of 15.38ac made €15,670/ac when sold at auction on Thursday.

The land was at Prospect, Puckane, Co Tipperary, and it was sold by REA Eoin Dillon.

The property is 10km from Nenagh, laid out in three fields and has a small shed and a holding and loading pen. The land was guided at €160,000, but it was knocked down at auction on Thursday at €241,000.

Laois land

Auctioneer Joe Coogan achieved a price of €600/ac for 25ac of land put up for lease in Co Laois, near Ballickmoyler, on Friday 21 April.

Bidding on the ground opened at €200/ac and it was eventually knocked down to a farmer involved in drystock for €600/ac.

Wicklow lease

The same auctioneer also held an auction of 67ac for lease at Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

Bidding went to €250/ac, at which point the ground was withdrawn. However, agreement was subsequently reached for lease of the ground at a higher figure.

“The same farm in north Kilkenny or in Laois would have made €600/ac because of dairy farmers there looking for land,” Joe Coogan said afterwards.