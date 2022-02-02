The Dealer understands that Wexford Farmers Co-op, which runs Enniscorthy Mart, has crossed county lines in a bid to increase footfall in recent weeks.

Reps from the mart travelled from farm-to-farm in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, and as far as Ballymurphy, Co Carlow, to meet with farmers from areas where they may have traditionally received more cattle from.

One of a collection of marts servicing the southeast, it seems Enniscorthy has plans to jostle for some of the business currently held by its New Ross, Tullow, Kilkenny and Carnew competitors.

You can’t beat a bit of competition for your cattle.