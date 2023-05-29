The fire at the Raven Wood nature reserve started on Sunday evening. \ Wicklow Fire Service

A fire which started early on Sunday at the Raven Wood nature reserve, Co Wexford, is now under control, according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The NPWS said it was alerted to the fire on Sunday evening and attended the site, along with fire service personnel until midnight, with both parties again on site on Monday.

The fire was at the southern tip of the nature reserve site and emergency services prevented it from spreading into nearby woodland.

Fortunately, the northerly wind also kept the fire from rampaging further inwards.

Fire fighting services attended the site of a forest fire in Wexford on Sunday evening. \ Donal O' Leary

The NPWS said its staff continue to monitor the area closely.

“At present, as investigations and monitoring of wildlife are ongoing, it is too early to indicate the source of fire or [the] full extent of area which was damaged,” the spokesperson said.

Warning

The NPWS highlighted that there is an orange fire alert status in place due to the warm and dry weather.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State for heritage Malcolm Noonan TD have appealed to those enjoying the outdoors this summer to act responsibly.

In a joint statement, issued on Monday, they said: “We are appealing to everyone to be vigilant and not light fires or BBQs in public places.

“That includes our national parks and nature reserves, coastal sand dunes, mountains and upland areas, forests, meadows and urban parks.

"This is a really important time of year for wildlife, especially vulnerable ground-nesting birds and mammals who are now rearing their young.

“We all want to get out and enjoy the good weather, but let’s do it responsibly - without putting nature at risk.

"The National Parks and Wildlife Service has increased ground crews on fire patrol and has ramped up aerial monitoring with helicopters and drones. If you notice a fire, please call the emergency services on 112 immediately.”

Read more

Farm safely – look up and look out for electricity poles and wires