This small roadside holding in Co Wexford sold at auction for almost €27,000/ac.

A number of land holdings have made big prices at auction recently. Quinn Property sold a 10ac parcel at near Caim, Co Wexford, for close to €27,000/ac. The holding had been guided at €15,000/ac.

Fifteen parties registered to take part in the auction, the majority of them local farmers and local business people.

Bidding opened at €100,000 and quickly reached €200,000.

At €235,000, auctioneer David Quinn sought instructions from the landowner. The vendor was happy with the progress of bidding and the land was declared on the market.

There were several further bids and the 10ac was eventually knocked down at €269,000.

Strong competition

“There was strong competition from six bidders to secure this smashing piece of land and I’m glad that we secured such a strong result for our client,” said David. The property was bought in trust by a solicitor.

Quinn Property also sold a farm at Sweetfarm, Enniscorthy in lots for approximately €21,600/ac. One lot of 11.24ac made €260,000. A lot of 9.5ac made €190,000.

€18,055/ac in Laois

Eighteen acres of tillage land near Ballyroan, Co Laois, made the strong price of €18,055/ac at an online auction.

The holding, at Cashel, was sold by Hennessy Auctioneers. Eight bidders registered to take part in the sale and bidding opened at €150,000.

Two rounds of bidding brought the price to €320,000, at which point the land went on the market. There was one further bid and the ground was knocked down at €325,000.

“The auction was wrapped up in less than 20 minutes,” auctioneer John Hennessy said afterwards.

“The number of registered bidders highlight the appetite for land and show that online auctions have become a very successful way of selling agricultural land.”

Big Meath farm makes over €24,700/ac

An 87ac non-residential farm near Kells, Co Meath, was sold by Raymond Potterton Auctioneers for over €24,700/ac.

Bidding opened at €1.2m and five parties then made competing bids.

Auctioneer Stephen Barry declared the property on the market at €1.95m. The farm was then knocked down at €2.15m to an online bidder.