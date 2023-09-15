Jack O'Connor (right), MSD, worked on a number of different projects since joining the company.

MSD Animal Health has announced the appointment of Jack O’Connor as ruminant business unit director for the company’s range of products for the dairy, beef and sheep sectors in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Announcing the appointment, MSD Animal Health Ireland general manager Fergal Morris said: "Since joining, Jack has been involved in multiple projects and tasks from key account management, product launches, customer events, company hosted conferences and a range of successful marketing campaigns which have helped to drive growth and support our business over the last eight years.

"Jack has a deep understanding of our product portfolio and specifically how we can leverage growth in sales across our technology and biopharmaceutical ranges.”

Number of roles

O'Connor has held a number of roles within the organisation since 2016, most recently as ruminant sales manager for the technology solutions portfolio.

This includes the SenseHubTM brand, which features a range of labour-saving and productivity solutions, such as heat and health monitoring, milking technology and drafting solutions.

Prior to this, he worked in ruminant marketing for six years.