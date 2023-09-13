It would appear that the overall theme of this year’s Bord Bia stand at the National Ploughing Championships is going to be one of collaboration and sustainability.

This year, the Bord Bia stand will feature a joint exhibition with Teagasc and ICBF (the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) to showcase AgNav. AgNav is a new online portal providing information and advice to support sustainability actions on Irish beef and dairy farms. Farmers will be shown how the portal works and how they can sign-up.

The Bord Bia audit helpdesk is also going to be available to any farmer looking for advice and information about their audit.

Individuals and products involved in supermarket producer programmes

This will be especially useful for the thousands of new entrants to Bord Bia who have joined the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme. Bord Bia’s recent winners of the Sustainable Farmer Awards at the Tullamore Show will be profiled at this year’s Ploughing, as well as some best in class dairy farmers. Visitors will also find information about carbon footprinting and recent progress in carbon footprint reduction on Irish beef and dairy farms.

Of course, much of Bord Bia’s work revolves around promoting Irish meat and dairy at home and around the world. Its stand will feature highlight reels showing their work in this area.

