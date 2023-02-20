Herd health and fertility monitoring is now included in TAMS, with collars, tags, boluses and the base station all eligible for grant aid.

The list of items and their associated reference costs for TAMS 3 was launched by the Department on Friday, with many new items earmarked to help improve farm safety and reduce labour.

Farm roadways have made a shock appearance on the list, with a reference cost of €24.90 per linear metre.

Likewise, electric fencing for cattle, solar fencing units and cattle gateways have all made it on to the TAMS 3 list.

As was heavily rumoured, cattle underpasses have been included for TAMS 3 with a reference cost of €5,000 per linear metre.

Dairy and beef farmers have been well serviced regarding heat and health detection aids, with collars, tags and boluses eligible to the tune of €112.25 per unit, with base stations (including software) with a reference cost of €2,833 per unit.

Livestock monitoring cameras (calving or lambing cameras) were a welcome surprise addition to the list, with a reference cost of €432 per camera.

Milk meters have been included for the first time, with a reference cost of €1,145 per unit, while slurry separators have also made their TAMS debut.

In an effort to keep livestock out of waterways and drains, solar-powered water pumps and nose pumps have been listed.

Drafting units have been added to the TAMS 3 list of eligible items.

While milking parlours have been removed from TAMS, dairy farmers will now be able to seek grant aid for automatic drafting systems.