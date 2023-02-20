The list of items and their associated reference costs for TAMS 3 was launched by the Department on Friday, with many new items earmarked to help improve farm safety and reduce labour.

Farm roadways have made a shock appearance on the list, with a reference cost of €24.90 per linear metre.

Likewise, electric fencing for cattle, solar fencing units and cattle gateways have all made it on to the TAMS 3 list.

As was heavily rumoured, cattle underpasses have been included for TAMS 3 with a reference cost of €5,000 per linear metre.

Dairy and beef farmers have been well serviced regarding heat and health detection aids, with collars, tags and boluses eligible to the tune of €112.25 per unit, with base stations (including software) with a reference cost of €2,833 per unit.

Livestock monitoring cameras (calving or lambing cameras) were a welcome surprise addition to the list, with a reference cost of €432 per camera.

Milk meters have been included for the first time, with a reference cost of €1,145 per unit, while slurry separators have also made their TAMS debut.

In an effort to keep livestock out of waterways and drains, solar-powered water pumps and nose pumps have been listed.

Drafting units have been added to the TAMS 3 list of eligible items.

While milking parlours have been removed from TAMS, dairy farmers will now be able to seek grant aid for automatic drafting systems.