There are plenty of options available when it comes to planting fodder or catch crops.
Many work as both.
If you are a tillage farmer with a livestock farmer nearby who might want to grow more fodder to free up other land, then it might be worth approaching that farmer to see if they would like to make an agreement with you to grow fodder and allow them to graze it. Likewise, a livestock farmer could ask a tillage farmer.
The tillage farmer could also benefit from having livestock in the rotation.
Fodder rape
Hybrid fodder rape
Kale
Stubble turnips
Westerwolds
GLAS catch crops
If you are planting catch crops under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) then these crops can be grazed after 1 December each year. They must be planted by 15 September. A mix must be sown under this measure and it must contain at least two species at minimum seeding rates outlined under the measure. Mixes can include two or more species.
Fodder rape and leafy turnip mix
When it comes to growing catch crops, which won’t be grazed or cut for livestock, there are a host of options and a host of different reasons to plant them.
Planting oats, for example, is low-cost and will help to take up nitrogen. Leguminous crops such as vetch, beans, peas and different clovers will all help to fix nitrogen from the atmosphere.
Crops like phacelia are good at soil conditioning. They have fine roots and can help to improve soil structure.
Tillage radish has a deep root and can help to tackle compaction issues in fields.
All crops will help to take up soil nutrients that may be lost over winter and therefore allow fertiliser use to be cut somewhat in the following season.
These crops will help to increase soil organic matter and improve soil structure when grown and returned to the soil.
These crops are really important for carbon sequestration. They take in carbon from the atmosphere and then help to store carbon in the soil.
Planting cover crops is one of the major factors helping to offset carbon emissions on tillage farms.
New research from Teagasc suggests that many Irish tillage farms may be carbon-neutral or even carbon-positive and catch crops are contributing to this.
