As revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal in recent days, the Department of Agriculture has released the new list of items and their reference costs for the new TAMS.

There are a couple of new additions to the list that jump out for dairy farmers. These include:

Automatic drafting gates with a reference cost of €12,500.

Automated heat detection aids with a reference cost of €112.25 per unit plus €2,833 for base station and software.

Cattle underpasses with a reference cost of €5,000 per meter. Therefore, a typical underpass 14m long would be eligible to claim grant aid of up to €70,000.

New farm roadways with a reference cost of €24.90 per linear meter.

PTO-powered backup generator with a reference cost of €121.12 per KW so a typical 33kVA generator will have a reference cost of €3,997.

On the machinery front, a bale shear with a mechanism to hold on to the plastic is also added to the list of eligible items and it carries a reference cost of €3,535.

There is no change to the reference costs for milking equipment since the costings were revised last April.

Milking units for new parlours or parlour upgrades still carry a reference cost of €3,434.10, while a robotic milking machine has a reference cost of €109,250.

The terms and conditions of the scheme are yet to be published so farmers will have to wait and see what limits will be set on cow numbers or the amount of milking equipment that can be claimed by any one farm.

It is widely rumoured that the Department is planning to set a limit of 120 dairy cows for farms drawing down grant aid for milking equipment.

There is no change to the reference costs for computerised calf feeders but the reference costs for milk cart with mixers has increased compared to the last scheme.

The reference costs for automatic slurry scrapers and robotic slurry scrapers have increased by 12%.

Excluded from the list of eligible items is the building cost associated with milking parlours. In the last scheme, the actual construction costs of milking parlour could be claimed by farmers who qualified for the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme.

It is expected that most farmers will be able to claim grant aid of 40% up to a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Young farmers and women farmers are expected to be able to claim up to 60% while the investment ceiling will be increased for those in partnerships.

Certain investments such as solar panels and low-emission slurry spreaders will have their own investment ceiling and don’t count towards the general investment ceiling.