While there is something for everyone to do and see at the show, most people go to the FBD National Livestock Show to see the livestock.

It’s the pinnacle of the showing season and the best of the best compete for coveted gold medals in Tullamore every year.

This year sees a record entry of commercial cattle, with some huge classes also taking place in many of the pedigree sections.

The cattle judging kicks off at 10am in most sections, with 14 rings of cattle to be seen during the day for the cattle enthusiasts.

The sheep section is also very popular, with six rings in action from 11am.

The tables below outline all the different breeds and where and when the judging is taking place during the day. Ringside places fill up very fast, so the advice is to get a spot early for a good view of all the action.

IFJ stand

The Irish Farmers Journal stand is located along the main thoroughfare on the way to the judging rings.

The full livestock team will be on hand to discuss a wide range of topics during the day.

Live demos will take place at 11.30am,12.30pm and 1.30pm on the Irish Farmers Journal stand and will feature editor Jack Kennedy putting questions to each of the section editors on issues facing their particular sector in 2023 and what the outlook is for each sector.

Visitors to the stand will have a chance to ask questions during the live demos.

Live sheep demo

Darren Carty will also take visitors through a live sheep demo, highlighting some of the breeds being used on the Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore. If you are at the show, be sure to call in for a chat with the team.

Sustainability

This year sees the launch of the sustainable farmer awards and the sustainable livestock village at the FBD National Livestock Show.

The winners of the inaugural awards - a partnership between the FBD National Livestock Show, Bord Bia, Teagasc and the Irish Farmers Journal - will be presented with their prizes by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD at 10.30am in the livestock village.

There will also be a further presentation to the winning farmers in the commercial cattle ring at 2pm.