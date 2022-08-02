The commercial calf champion takes a well earned break after the Champions Parade at the Tullamore Show 2018. \ Philip Doyle

The Butterfield Estate showgrounds extend to 250 acres, so getting around everything that happens at the show is a tough job. With so much packed into one day, it’s better to take stock before you travel to the show and plan out what you want to see and work out how to make the most of your day.

Cattle

Cattle make up the biggest share of the 1,000-plus competitions with nearly 300 bovine classes taking place over the course of the day.

Each breed has a specific ring so it’s a good idea to make yourself aware of their whereabouts on the map beforehand to make sure you catch all the action.

Judging begins in all cattle rings at 10am, with some of the smaller breeds taking place later in the day.

The full timetable of the show classes is outlined in the show catalogue, which will be available to purchase at all entry points. While it’s physically impossible to see all cattle judging, a good tip is to wait around until 4.30pm to watch the parade of champions taking place. This is where each individual breed champion is awarded their gold and silver medals.

Sheep

The sheep section this year sees a number of new classes, one of them being the Irish Farmers Journal-sponsored Blue Texel classes.

There are over 100 classes with the sheep judged in four rings. Take time to prepare what you want to see and plan out your day beforehand.

The timetable

6.30am: Showgrounds open to exhibitors.

8.30am: Showgrounds open to public.

9am: Trade and machinery stands open.

10am: Judging begins in all areas.

10.30am: Live music on the band stand – country jamboree.

11am: Bonny baby competition.

11.30am: Little Mr Offaly competition.

11.30am: Cookery demo, chef Adrian Martin, Odlums Pavilion

12 noon: Little Miss Offaly Competition.

12 noon: Official opening at bandstand by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

12.30pm: Fashion show.

12.30pm: Cookery demo, chef Adrian Martin, Odlums Pavilion.

1pm: Glamorous granny competition.

1.45pm: Traditional farmer competition.

2pm: All-Ireland ISA championships – horticulture.

2pm: Cookery demo, Catherine Leydon, top tips and chef Adrian Martin, Odlums Pavilion.

2.30pm: Fashion show.

3pm: Best hat competition.

3pm: Odlums cookery championship results.

3pm: National inventions competition results.

3.30pm: Best-dressed lady.

4pm: Best-dressed man.

4pm to 6pm: Olivia Douglas and her band on the bandstand.

4.30pm: Parade of champions of FBD National Livestock Show.