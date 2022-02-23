Saturday 26 February 2022

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will hold their first bull sale in 2022 in GVM mart, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Ninety-one bulls are catalogued for the sale, with all bulls fertility tested and have myostatin results in the catalogue.

The show kicks off at 10am with the sale starting at 12.30pm under the society auctioneer Tom Cox.

Friday 25 February-Sunday 27 February

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Ltd in conjunction with MartBids are holding a timed auction of elite semen and embryos on martbids.ie from Friday 25 February to Sunday 27 February.

The sale includes semen from a number of rare bulls across a wide variety of breeds.

Straws of Amperatine Foreman, Wilodge Vantastic, Ronick Hawk, Pirate, Goldstar Echo, BYU and Hillcrest Champion are included in the sale.

A selection of highly sought after commercial and pedigree embryos are also included.

Buyers need to register on martbids.ie and be approved to bid prior to the auction starting. The timed auction will begin to close at 6pm on Sunday 27 February. For enquires, contact Robert at Clogher Mart on 0044-792 975 9229.

Monday 28 February

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Ltd will host the Northern Ireland Cattle Exhibitors Club young stars show and sale on Monday 28 February.

The show will take place at 3pm with the sale starting at 7pm.

Forty entries of weanlings from some of the best commercial suckler herds in NI have been entered for the sale.