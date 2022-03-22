Irish Hereford premier show and sale

The Irish Hereford Cattle Society holds its spring premier sale of bulls and heifers in Golden Vale Mart, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Saturday 26 March. A total of 45 bulls and 10 heifers are entered for the sale.

Buyers will receive €250 towards any bull sold for €3,000 and over sponsored by Irish Hereford Prime.

Irish Holstein Friesian Association show and sale

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association will hold its 47th annual spring bull show and sale in Nenagh Mart on Wednesday 30 March. The sale includes 40 bulls from some of the best herds in Ireland. All bulls are 60-day TB-tested, pre-inspected, parentage verified and genomically tested. The sale will also be run online via martbids.ie

Aberdeen Angus online sale

Cork Aberdeen Angus breeder Eustace Burke will hold an on-farm/online sale of 15 homebred bulls on Thursday 31 March at 7pm. Cork Marts will handle the sale via the MartEye app. All bulls can be viewed prior to sale by appointment. All bulls are outwintered, export tested and vaccinated for IBR. Free delivery is being offered on all bulls sold in the Republic of Ireland.