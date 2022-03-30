Aberdeen Angus sale in Tuam Mart

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society will hold its first sale of 2022 in Tuam Mart on Saturday 2 April. There is an entry of 20 Aberdeen Angus bulls for the sale.

All bulls have been tested for myostatin and genotyped. As an incentive on the day, the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association and Angus Beef Ireland have put up two €500 vouchers, which will go to the buyers of the two bulls sold with the highest-ranked terminal index. Online bidding will be available via martbids.ie

Irish Angus Cattle Society Munster branch sale

The Irish Angus Cattle Society Munster branch premier sale is taking place in Kilmallock Mart on Saturday 2 April. The show takes place at 10.30am with the sale commencing at 1pm. There are 37 bulls catalogued with all bulls fertility tested, genomic tested and exhibitor-bred.

Munster Aberdeen Angus club sale

The Munster Aberdeen Angus club sale takes place on Wednesday 6 April in Bandon Mart.

Twenty-five bulls are catalogued for sale.

Two €500 money-back vouchers will be awarded to the purchasers of the two highest-ranked dairy-beef index bulls sold, sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

Irish Limousin sale in Thurles Mart

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society heads to a new southern sale venue this weekend in Thurles Mart.

Eighteen bulls are catalogued for sale with all bulls entered for the sale genotyped and fertility tested.

The show commences at 10.30am with the sale commencing at 12.30pm.