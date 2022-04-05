Limousin Sale

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society will hold a show and sale of pedigree Limousin bulls in Athenry Mart, Co Galway, on Thursday 14 April. There are 64 bulls catalogued for the sale.

The show will take place at 10.30am, with the sale starting at 1pm.

Midland and Western bull and heifer sale

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society will hold its annual April show and sale of bulls and heifers at the showgrounds in Carrick on Shannon this Saturday 9 April. Eighty-eight Aberdeen Angus bulls are catalogued for sale, along with 13 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

One Shorthorn bull and two Hereford bulls are also included in the sale. The show kicks off at 10am, with the sale starting at 12.30pm.

Date for diary

Virginia Show Society in conjunction with a number of breed societies will hold a Handlers of the Future event in Virginia Show Centre on Sunday 29 May from 2pm-5pm.

The event is aimed at educating young stockpeople from all breeds on everything to do with showing cattle ahead of the 2022 showing season.

Feeding, leading, clipping and grooming will all be covered as part of an action-packed afternoon, with guest speakers from both the pedigree and commercial world.

Teagasc’s Tara Fitzsimons will also go through some of the courses available in agriculture for young people.

For enquiries contact William Smith on 086-601 0519.