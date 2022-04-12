Gigginstown sale will take place on Staurday 16 April at 11.30am.

Midland and Western bull and heifer sale

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society will hold its annual April show and sale of continental bulls and heifers at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday 9 April.

Forty-three Charolais bulls, one Charolais heifer, one Simmental bull, 12 Limousin bulls and two Limousin heifers are included in the sale. The show kicks off at 10am with the sale commencing at 12.30pm.

Gigginstown Aberdeen Angus annual sale

The Gigginstown Aberdeen Angus herd will hold its annual sale at Fennor farm (N91K 026) on Saturday 16 April at 11.30am. This year’s sale will include 23 bulls, 14 in-calf heifers and five maiden heifers.

The herd is now the largest pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd in the country with 250 cows.

All stock including sale animals have tested negative for BVD, are vaccinated against Black leg, BVD, IBR and Lepto and the dams of all sale animals have tested free of Johne’s disease.

All animals are sold with a breeding guarantee and all bulls will be fertility-tested prior to sale.

Viewing by appointment is available prior to the sale. For enquiries, contact farm manager Joe O’Mahony on 087-7809113.

Hereford sale

The Irish Hereford Breed Society will hold a sale of pedigree Hereford bulls in Kilmallock Mart this Saturday 16 April. Fifty-five bulls are entered for the sale.

Buyers will receive €200 towards any bull sold for €2,800 and over, sponsored by Irish Hereford Prime. The show takes place at 11am with the sale starting at 1pm.