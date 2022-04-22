A selection of heifers that have been entered into Jim Heery's sale.

Irish Angus sale

The Irish Angus Cattle Society will be holding its mid-season sale at Kilmallock Mart on Saturday 23 April.

There are 42 bulls entered. All bulls are fertility tested, genomic/sire verified and are all exhibitor bred.

The show will be at 10.30am and the sale will start at 1pm.

Charolais sale

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will hold its April show and sale of Charolais bulls in Golden Vale Mart, Tullamore, on Saturday 23 April.

Over 50 bulls are catalogued for the sale, with all bulls fertility tested and sold under the Irish Charolais Cattle Society bull fertility guarantee.

Martin Merrick will be ringside reporting for the Irish Farmers Journal.

Special commercial sale

Cavan farmer Jim Heery will hold a special sale of 40 commercial heifers in Golden Vale Mart, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, on Sunday 24 April.

A Limousin heifer entered for the sale.

The heifers are all spring 2021-born heifers and are a mix of Belgian Blue and Limousin-cross.

The 40 heifers contain some potential show heifers for the 2022 circuit and will also be much sought after by high-end commercial stock producers for breeding.

We will be ringside reporting live as the sale takes place.

Emerald Expo in Virginia

Emerald Expo is the first dairy show of the year and one of the great landmark shows on the annual agricultural calendar.

FBD is the title sponsor for the show this year. Emerald Expo is an all-breeds dairy show held at the Virginia Show Centre in Virginia, Co Cavan.

This year, the local Holstein Friesian club – the Breffni Oriel Club – is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

In celebration of the event, it is holding a special confined youngstock class for the local breeders.

There are 22 classes up for grabs, including prizes for overall champion and best udder.

Niamh Gunn will be ringside all day Saturday reporting for the Irish Farmers Journal.

Date for the diary

The Virginia Show Society, in conjunction with a number of breed societies, will hold a 'Handlers of the Future' event at the Virginia Show Centre on Sunday 29 May from 2pm to 5pm.

The event is aimed at educating young stock people from all breeds on everything to do with showing cattle ahead of the 2022 showing season.

Feeding, leading, clipping and grooming will all be covered as part of an action-packed afternoon, with guest speakers from both the pedigree and commercial worlds.

Teagasc’s Tara Fitzsimons will also go through some of the courses available in agriculture for young people.

For enquiries, contact William Smith on 086-601 0519.