It’s shaping up to be one of the busiest weekends in the pedigree sale scene, with a lot of different sales taking place next weekend across the country. We take a look at some of the important information in relation to each sale. Stay tuned to farmersjournal.ie over the weekend where the livestock team will be ringside reporting from all the shows and sales.

Northern Ireland Charolais Club Sale

The Northern Ireland Charolais club will hold its autumn premier sale in Swatragh Mart on Friday 4 November. Judging in the pre-sale show starts at 2:30pm, with the sale commencing at 6pm. The club has a buyers incentive where £250 is awarded to each of the top six priced animals on the day. The sale includes 66 bulls and 21 heifers.

Irish Limousin Cattle Society Autumn Premier bull and heifer sale

The Irish Limousin Cattle society will hold its autumn premier bull and heifer show and sale in Central Auctions, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on Saturday 5 November. The show will start at 9.30am with the sale commencing at 1.30pm. Ringside bidding and online bidding is via martbids.ie. There are 79 bulls and 27 females entered for the sale. All cattle are pre-inspected for the sale.

Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of bulls

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will hold its November sale of bulls in Golden Vale Marts, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Saturday 5 November. There are 123 Charolais bulls catalogued for the sale. All bulls are genotyped, sire verified, myostatin tested and pre-sale inspected. All bulls are fertility tested and bulls sold within the Republic of Ireland are fertility insured.

The purchasers of the five highest priced bulls will each receive a €200 meal voucher for Greenvale Animal Feeds. The show starts at 10am, with the sale commencing at 12.45pm.

Lisduff Angus production sale

The Lisduff pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd will hold a production sale on their farm at Lisduff, Virginia, Co Cavan, on Saturday 5 November. The sale will include 13 bulls and 28 heifers, ranging from first-calved heifers to weanling heifers. There are 13 Red Angus cattle included in the sale. The sale will commence at 1pm on the farm (Eircode: A82PF25).

Northern Ireland Angus calf show

The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus club will hold its annual autumn calf show in Dungannon Farmers Mart on Saturday 5 November at 10am. There are over 70 entries of pedigree calves from some of the best Aberdeen Angus herds across Northern Ireland, with big prizes up for grabs on the day.

West of Ireland Suffolk breeders club sale

The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club has introduced a new sale which takes place on Friday 4 November at 7.30pm in Athenry Co-operative Livestock Mart in Co Galway.

The inaugural Western Stars sale has over 40 sheep entered, comprising in the region of 30 in-lamb hoggets, 13 ewe lambs and a small number of recipients which are reported as carrying top-quality embryos.

Great Bonanza Suffolk Female Sale

The Great Bonanza Suffolk Female Sale, featuring some of the best known flocks in the business, takes place at Jalex Farms, 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, on Saturday 5 November at 2.30pm. William Tait (Burnview) has teamed up with James Alexander (Jalex) to bring a catalogue of over 120 females and will incorporate guest consignors Bannview, Bessiebelle, Craigdoo, Donbraid, Leitrim and Oakbridge.

This year’s sale includes the entire crop of Jalex gimmers from James Alexander’s award-winning flock. The sale is being conducted by Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers with all stock eligible for export to the UK and Republic of Ireland.