Shorthorn youth development programme

The Croghan and Moyside Shorthorn Breeders Club is holding a youth development programme and breeders information evening at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Showgrounds in Carrick-on -Shannon, Co Leitrim, on Friday 30 June at 6pm.

Niall Kilrane from ICBF and each participant in the youth development programme will receive a goodie bag on the night.

The event is being sponsored by the Irish Shorthorn Society and Zurich Insurance.

Limousin club evening

The North Eastern Limousin Club is holding a training evening in Ballyjamesduff Mart on Friday 30 June at 7.30pm.

There will be demonstrations on the night in relation to breaking/training animals, grooming, clipping and feeding show calves.

Food will be served on the night with a raffle for a show pack.

This first round of the Growvite North Eastern Limousin Club calf championships takes place in Mullingar Show on Sunday 9 July, with the remaining qualifying rounds in Oldcastle on Sunday 16 July, Arva on Sunday 30 July, Castleblayney on 7 August, Mohill on 18 August, and Virginia on 23 August with the finals being held at Trim Show on 3 September.

Shows this weekend

Omagh Agricultural Show: Friday 30 June and Saturday 1 July.

Adamstown Show: Saturday 1 July.

Flavours of Fingal County Show: Saturday 1 July and Sunday 1 July.

North East Connemara Pony Breeders Show: Saturday 1 July.

West Clare Show (Kilrush): Saturday 1 July.

Clonmel Show: Sunday 2 July.

Dunmanway Agricultural Show: Sunday 2 July.

Enniscrone Show: Sunday 2 July.

Longford Agri Shhow: Sunday 2 July.

Maam Cross Show: Sunday 2 July.