Shorthorn youth development programme
The Croghan and Moyside Shorthorn Breeders Club is holding a youth development programme and breeders information evening at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Showgrounds in Carrick-on -Shannon, Co Leitrim, on Friday 30 June at 6pm.
Niall Kilrane from ICBF and each participant in the youth development programme will receive a goodie bag on the night.
The event is being sponsored by the Irish Shorthorn Society and Zurich Insurance.
Limousin club evening
The North Eastern Limousin Club is holding a training evening in Ballyjamesduff Mart on Friday 30 June at 7.30pm.
There will be demonstrations on the night in relation to breaking/training animals, grooming, clipping and feeding show calves.
Food will be served on the night with a raffle for a show pack.
This first round of the Growvite North Eastern Limousin Club calf championships takes place in Mullingar Show on Sunday 9 July, with the remaining qualifying rounds in Oldcastle on Sunday 16 July, Arva on Sunday 30 July, Castleblayney on 7 August, Mohill on 18 August, and Virginia on 23 August with the finals being held at Trim Show on 3 September.
Shows this weekendOmagh Agricultural Show: Friday 30 June and Saturday 1 July.Adamstown Show: Saturday 1 July.Flavours of Fingal County Show: Saturday 1 July and Sunday 1 July.North East Connemara Pony Breeders Show: Saturday 1 July.West Clare Show (Kilrush): Saturday 1 July.Clonmel Show: Sunday 2 July.Dunmanway Agricultural Show: Sunday 2 July.Enniscrone Show: Sunday 2 July.Longford Agri Shhow: Sunday 2 July.Maam Cross Show: Sunday 2 July.
