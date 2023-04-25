Friday 28 April

On Friday 28 April, the Irish Simmental Cattle Society will hold its annual Friday evening sale in Tullamore Mart.

There are 24 bulls and one heifer catalogued for the sale, which is set to kick off at 7pm, after the pre-sale show at 6pm.

All of the animals forward for the sale will be tested to an export standard and will be available for export on the sale day.

Saturday 29 April

On Saturday 29 April, the Irish Holstein Friesian Association will hold the 2023 Emerald Expo in the Virginia Show centre in Co Cavan. The event is being held in conjunction with the European Holstein and Red Holstein conference.

Judging is set to commence at 10am in the showgrounds with the IHFA Young Members Association holding YMA stockjudging competition, with spot prizes for winners on the day.

On the same day, a brand new event will take place in Central Auctions Roscrea, the Future Stars of the Show Ring.

The show will bring a number of breed societies together to showcase their breed with the Irish Moiled, Irish Dexter, Droimeann, Piedmontese, Blonde d’Aquitaine, Aubrac, Salers and Kerry societies all coming together for the special event. There will be a grooming demonstration and a show on the day.

Sunday 30 April

The much-awaited first summer show of the year will take place this Sunday, 30 April, in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare.

There are classes for pedigree Limousin, Charolais, Belgian Blue, Salers and Commercial cattle on the day with judging due to kick off at 12 noon.

Monday 1 May

This bank holiday Monday, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society will return to Roscrea Mart for its annual premier show and sale.

There are 45 males and 18 females catalogued for the sale from some of the top Limousin herds in the country.

The pre-sale show will commence at 9.30am and the sale will follow at 1pm.

Also on Monday, 50 lots of the finest Badger Face Texels, Dutch Spotties and Valais Blacknose sheep in the southeast will go under the hammer in Tullow Mart for the second annual summer spectacular sale.

The sale will boast 25 Dassenkop (Badger Face Texel) gimmers and both ewe and ram lambs from the Diamond Badger Face Texel flock, 20 Dutch Spotted gimmers and ewe and ram lambs from the Powerville herd and a special guest consignment of five ewe and ram lambs from the Quarrymount Valais Blacknose flock.