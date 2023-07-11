Upcoming events

Thursday 13 July

  • Bannow Rathangan Show.

    • Saturday 15 July

  • Lleyn sheep open day, Killeigh, Co Offaly.
  • Carnew Show.
  • Castlewellan Show.
  • Granard Show.
  • Inishowen Show.
  • Riverstown Show.

    • Sunday 16 July

  • Ballyvourney Show.
  • Newcastle West Show.
  • Oldcastle Show.