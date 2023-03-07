Any buyer who purchases a bull for €4,000 or more at the Limousin sale will get €400 voucher off the price of the bull sponsored by the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

All roads lead to Elphin for Limousin enthusiasts

Society show and sale taking place in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, on Saturday 11 March.

There are 69 bulls entered for the sale with Colin Lewis from the Garryvaughan Herd in Wales tasked with picking out the prizewinners in the pre-sale show.

The show will kick off at 9.30am with the sale commencing at 12.30pm.

Any buyer who purchases a bull for €4,000 or more will get a €400 voucher off the price of the bull sponsored by the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

All bulls are pre-inspected and fertility tested and are eligible for export on the day of the sale.

There is also free transport being provided to Northern Ireland. Online bidding is available on martbids.ie.

March show and sale Carrick

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society will hold its annual March show and sale of all breeds of bulls and heifers in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 11 March.

There are 26 Aberdeen Angus bulls, five Aberdeen Angus heifers, two Hereford bulls, two Limousin bulls, 10 Charolais bulls and three Charolais heifers entered for the sale.

The show kicks off at 10am with the sale commencing at 12.30pm.