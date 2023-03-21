It's shaping up to be another busy weekend in the world of pedigree, with three more breed society sales set to take place.

Irish Hereford Breed Society sale

This Saturday, 25 March, all roads lead to GVM Mart Tullamore for the Irish Hereford Breed Society premier show and sale.

There are 41 bulls and four heifers catalogued for sale for the first society sale of the year, with Hereford Prime sponsoring €300 towards the price of any bull selling for €3,500 or more on the day.

All of the bulls are pre-inspected, sire-verified, semen-checked, export-tested and tested for hypotrichosis.

The show is set to take place at 11am, followed by the sale at 1pm.

Irish Simmental Cattle Society sale

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society will also hold its first sale of the year this Saturday, 25 March, in Roscommon Mart.

There are 38 bulls and 18 heifers catalogued for sale with the show due to kick off at 9am, followed by the sale at 12 noon.

All of the cattle forward on the day will be tested to an export standard and will be available for export on the day.

A bull purchase finance scheme is available through the society. However, you must apply to the society office before the sale.

Irish Salers Cattle Society spring sale

The Irish Salers Cattle Society will hold its annual spring sale on Thursday evening, 30 March, in Gort Mart. The sale is set to take place at 7.15pm with six bulls and 25 heifers forward for sale.

The society is offering €300 cashback to the purchasers of the two highest-priced bulls selling for €3,000 or more on the night.