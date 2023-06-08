The effects of drought here will be influenced strongly by whether or not there is significant rainfall at the weekend. / Donal O' Leary

There is a hugely contrasting picture evident across Ireland in terms of drought. The west and northern half of the country, where upwards of 70% of sheep are located, has seen little to no issues in the main.

Pockets within these areas with drier soils have seen growth reduce significantly but are still some way off the southeast, where growth has slowed considerably.

The effects of drought here will be influenced strongly by whether or not there is significant rainfall at the weekend.

If there is, then growth should recover quickly but if there is no discernible rainfall then farmers here will need to take steps to conserve grass supplies.

There are a number of practices that farmers may need to adjust during peak daytime temperatures. Flocks approaching weaning may be administering vaccines such as the clostridial disease vaccine at present. Such vaccines are vulnerable to temperature shifts and as such it is important that vaccines are transported and stored prior to use in suitable containers.

Transport considerations also need to be taken into account. Sheep can succumb to heat stress very quickly when transported during peak temperatures. The stocking rate should be adjusted accordingly.

It is also important to consider the welfare of sheep and dogs and to avoid peak temperatures where handling sheep and provide adequate rest and rehydration breaks. Farmers spend a significant amount of time exposed to sunlight and appropriate sun protection should be regularly applied.