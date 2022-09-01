If due diligence and the Competition Authority approve the Aurivo offer for the Arrabawn liquid milk sales book – an estimated pool of nearly 40m litres of milk sales – it means supermarkets will have one less processor to deal with when they want fresh milk. The official offer amount remains undisclosed.
The industry structure was already highly concentrated by big players. There will now be three processors with annual supplies in excess of 30m litres of milk for processing for liquid consumption, accounting for over 90% of registered milk supplies. In total, there are 12 fresh milk processors.
