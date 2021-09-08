Pat Dillon is pictured welcoming to one of the many groups that attended the Teagasc Moorepark open day. \ Donal O'Leary

To comply with Government COVID-19 guidelines, attendees will be limited to those who are vaccinated/immune to COVID-19 or accompanied minors.

Here is a quick summary of what you need to do before the open day, and what to expect on the day that you visit

1 Online registration is required to attend the Teagasc Moorepark Open Day event, and this is now open at www.teagasc.ie/moorepark21.

2 The same Open Day will be repeated on three consecutive days (14, 15 and 16 September), so farmers can select which single day they wish to attend.

3 During registration, attendees must select the approximate arrival time (8.30AM to 9.30AM, 9.30AM to 10.30AM, 10.30AM to 11.30AM or 11.30AM to 12.30PM). There will be no admittance after 12.30PM.

4 Free parking is available on-site at Moorepark.

5 Attendees will be required to show their EU digital COVID-19 certificate on arrival at the open day.

6 It will take approximately three hours to complete the open day circuit.

7 The circuit will start with four main stands (numbered 1 to 4 on the map), where a short presentation will be provided followed by an open questions and answers.

8 After the main boards, there will be several themed villages, demonstrations and workshops (numbered 5 to 11 on the map).

9 Toilet facilities will be located at multiple points along the open day circuit.

10 There will be a variety of different food options available for purchase.