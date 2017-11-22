What's on from Thursday, 23rd November 2017
By Eleanor McBennett on 23 November 2017
See below your guide to what's happening in the farming community around the country this week.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...