Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
What's on in the marts
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

What's on in the marts

By on
A guide to special and upcoming sales in the marts in the coming weeks around the country.
A guide to special and upcoming sales in the marts in the coming weeks around the country.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Beef
Member
ICBF stockbull finder off to a strong start
Breeding & health
ICBF stockbull finder off to a strong start
By Darren Carty on 29 November 2017
Member
Dairy cow cull numbers jump
Markets
Dairy cow cull numbers jump
By Nathan Tuffy on 29 November 2017
Member
Pneumonia issues in sheds, ringworm and your BDGP payment
Management
Pneumonia issues in sheds, ringworm and your BDGP payment
By Adam Woods on 29 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
'I don’t think I have ever seen as much fluke in livers'
Breeding & health
'I don’t think I have ever seen as much fluke in livers'
By Darren Carty on 28 November 2017
Member
Unlocking full farm potential with an underpass
Buildings
Unlocking full farm potential with an underpass
By William Conlon on 28 November 2017
Member
Massive crowds at Carrick Winter Fair
Pedigree
Massive crowds at Carrick Winter Fair
By Shane Murphy on 28 November 2017
Angus Bull
PBR, 3.5 yo, 5 star bull, easy calver, very docile, calves can be seen. IBR and...
View ad
2 CF52 BRED CHAROLAIS BULLS
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
View ad
GPZ Polled Hereford Pedigree Bull 5 Star For Sale
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
View ad
Full French Pedigree Registered Limousin Bull- 15 months
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...
View ad

Place ad