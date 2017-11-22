What's on in the marts in the coming weeks
By Nathan Tuffy on 23 November 2017
A guide to special and upcoming sales in the marts in the coming weeks.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
Related Stories
By Contributor on 13 November 2017
PBR, 3.5 yo, 5 star bull, easy calver, very docile, calves can be seen. IBR and...
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...