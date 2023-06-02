It's another busy bank holiday weekend, with a number of events taking place around the country

This weekend is another busy week, as we are well and truly in to the swing of summer shows.

We are just over one month into the 2023 season.

This bank holiday weekend has another packed line-up.

Saturday 3 June

Belgooly and District Agricultural Show

This Saturday 3 June will see the 77th Belgooly and District Agricultural Show take place in Belgooly, Co Cork.

There are classes for both dairy and beef cattle on the day, with plenty of fun promised for all the family.

Lurgan Show

Saturday 3 June will also see the annual Lurgan agricultural and equestrian show take place in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

There are classes for cattle, sheep, goats and poultry and much more and, once again, the annual event promises to have lots of entertainment for all the family.

Spring Superstars

On Saturday 3 June, a number of Donegal-based sheep breeders will come together to hold the second annual Spring Superstars sale.

The sale will be held in Stranorlar Mart, Co Donegal, and is set to commence at noon.

There are 65 lots catalogued for sale, including Dutch Spotted, Valais Blacknose, Badger Faced Texel, Texel, Charollais and a selection of commercial show lambs and semen.

Sunday 4 June

Ennistymon Show

This bank holiday Sunday will see Ennistymon Show in Co Clare return for its annual agricultural show.

A great family day out on the beautiful grounds of the Falls Hotel is in store.

There are classes for beef cattle and sheep.

Don’t forget, if you are out and about, we would love to see your photos.

Click here for your chance to have your photos featured on the Irish Farmers Journal.