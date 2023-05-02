Thursday 4 May: Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will hold its third association sale in Nenagh Mart, Co Tipperary. The parade will be held at 12.30pm followed by the sale at 1pm and there are 34 bulls catalogued for sale.

Saturday 6 May: Munster Angus Breeders final spring sale of the year. See details in ad below.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society sale will hold its final bull sale of the season in Tuam Mart, Co Galway, on 6 May, with the show due to commence at 10.30am followed by the sale at 12.30pm. There are 38 bulls catalogued for sale.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society will hold its final Angus and Hereford bull sale of the spring on 6 May, with 57 Angus bulls and one Hereford bull forward for sale. The sale will commence at 12pm.

Sunday 7 May: the Kingdom County show will take place this Sunday in Tralee, Co Kerry, with plenty of cattle classes and a great day out promised for all.

Wednesday to Saturday, 10 to 13 May: The annual Balmoral Show will take place from 10 to 13 May.

