Live updates from the ringside at Balmoral

Balmoral Show will take place in Balmoral Park, Lisburn, from Wednesday 10 May to Saturday 13 May.

The livestock team will be coming to you live from the cattle rings bringing you the latest results from the cattle classes on each day.

For all the latest updates keep an eye on www.farmersjournal.ie and on all of our socials.

Elite commercial haltered cattle sale

On Saturday 13 May, there will be an elite commercial haltered cattle sale which will be held in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Co-op Mart, Co Donegal. The sale will commence at 12 noon, with plenty of quality promised on the day.

Mixed breed sale in Carrick-on-Shannon

On Saturday 13 May, the Midlands and Western Livestock Improvement Society will hold its May continental mixed breed sale in the Carrick-on-Shannon showgrounds.