There is an exciting weekend ahead for Hereford and Shorthorn breeders.

Irish Hereford Breed Society

On Friday evening, 18 November, the Irish Hereford Breed Society will hold its Next Gen Youth Competition as part of their busiest weekend of the year.

The competition for the young members is open to anyone aged 35 and younger and will lead into the annual calf show on Saturday morning. Following the national calf show is the second Genetic Gems female sale, which in its debut last year recorded a female breed record price of €9,000.

The females on offer have been selected on their genetic merit and appearance and this combined event is set to attract breeders and buyers from near and far.

Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society

The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society will hold its annual Premier show and sale this Saturday, 19 November, in Roscommon Mart.

There are 70 lots up for grabs on the day including several All-Ireland champions with a pre-sale show taking place at 9am and the sale to follow at 12pm. All of the lots on offer are pre-inspected, pedigree registered, genotyped, tibial hemimelia (TH)-free and export-tested. TH is a gene that causes calves to be born with severe deformities.

Also taking place on the day is a live draw for the raffle heifer with the final tickets available for purchase.