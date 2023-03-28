Glenford Peter Pan, sired by Whitestown Leyland ET will go under the hammer the the Glenford pedigree production sale which will run from 31 March to 2 April. \ Alfie Shaw

Salers Cattle Society of Ireland spring sale

On Thursday 30 March, the Salers Cattle Society of Ireland will hold its first premier spring sale in five years at 7.15pm in Gort Mart.

There are five bulls and 24 heifers forward from some of the top Salers herds in the country with quality being emphasised over quantity.

The society has put forward an inviting incentive for buyers with the purchasers of the two top-priced bulls set to receive €300 cashback once the bulls sell to or in excess of €3,000.

Online bidding is available through LSL and Gort Mart.

Munster Angus Breeders spring premier sale

On Saturday 1 April, all roads lead to Kilmallock, Co Limerick, for the Munster Angus Breeders spring premier sale. The first of the club’s three sales this spring will see 37 pre-inspected bulls go under the hammer, with all bulls meeting minimum weight criteria. Each bull entered in the sale is exhibitor-bred, fertility-tested and genomic-tested and they will all meet the criteria as stock bulls for the dairy beef scheme.

Thirty-four out of the 37 bulls catalogued are boasting four -and/or five-star replacement and terminal indexes. Entries are open for the society’s upcoming sales on 22 April and 6 May.

Glenford production sale

On Friday 31 March, an online-only timed auction will open on MartEye in conjunction with Mid Tipp Marts, Thurles for the Glenford pedigree Aubrac production sale.

The sale, which will run until Sunday evening, 2 April, will see 11 females and six males from the reknowned Glenford pedigree herd go under the virtual hammer. All of the lots on offer are from a Johne’s and neospora accredited-free herd.

The sale will see progeny from Tullamore champions as well as heifers from the 2022 show team sell in the first of its kind online Aubrac sale. The bulls are approximately 18 months old, fertility-tested and ready to work.