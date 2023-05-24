Grain prices reached a low this week, one year on from record peak prices following the invasion of Ukraine.

This time last year the spot wheat price was at €430/t here in Ireland. This week, the spot wheat price is moving around €245/t and spot barley is at approximately €230/t.

The Matif French wheat price for December, which is a gauge for harvest prices here, hit its peak at €431.75/t on 17 May 2022. The Matif price for December 2023 dropped to €226.50/t on Monday of this week and was continuing to ease back as the Irish Farmers Journal went to print.