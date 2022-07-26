FTMTA figures show that the overall year-to-date telehandler registrations shows an increase of 7.22% on 2021 figures.

A total of 19 new telehandlers were registered in June, meaning registrations are running 58.33% above the same month last year, according to the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

There were 19 new telescopic loaders registered in June 2022 compared with 17 used import first-time registrations. The overall year-to-date trend shows an increase of 7.22% on 2021 figures.

The wheel loader market recorded a 62% increase in new registrations in June 2022 to 21 units in comparison with June 2021. The year-to-date market increased by 12.9%.

According to the FTMTA, the market dominance of Chinese-manufactured machines at the lower power end of the market for farmer use declined further in June 2022 and now accounts for 52% of the new wheeled loader registrations in Ireland.

The backhoe loader market increased by three new registration units in June 2022, while the year-to-date market remains strong with 37 units registered so far in 2022, which is a 5.71% increase compared with the same five months of 2021.