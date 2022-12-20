Whelan Plant Sales has just been appointed as an authorised agent for the sale and service of Cummins engines.

Based just outside Ennis in Co Clare, the importer and dealer will be looking after Cummins mid-range and heavy-duty engines, and also its industrial Agri engines for the south-west region. These range from the L3.8l right up to the X15l, which to put into perspective range from 48hp all the way up to 675hp. Whelan will be carrying a stock of genuine parts.

Whelan Plant Sales Ltd specialises in the supply and service of new and used mobile plant and equipment, and has been the sole importer and distributor for the Republic of Ireland for the full range of Hyundai Construction Equipment since 1994.

According to Cummins Ireland, which has a long relationship with Whelan Plant Sales, this move was a natural progression, as the Hyundai excavator range from 12t right up to 52t are all powered by Cummins engines.

Cummins now has four official dealers across the country.