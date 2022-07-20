I’ve a soft spot for Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore and when I heard of her eventful journey to meet Kate Middleton at Wimbledon I couldn’t but smile.

Rachael and partner Brian Hayes were in London for a morning of shopping before an appointment to join the stars in the Royal box at Wimbledon.

Unfortunately, when it came to getting a taxi to go to Wimbledon there wasn’t a yellow or black cab to be found. Using her Irish charm, she managed to coax two ladies stopped at traffic lights to give her and her beau a lift to the tennis.

Sitting in the back of a Toyata Starlet with the Royals on the phone wondering where she was, I’m sure the two unassuming ladies were wondering who they had on board.

With Wimbledon officials alerted to the number plate of the car, the gates were opened and the Starlet was allowed in the VIP entrance to drop Rachael just in time. Game, set and match.